Wonderfully Made by John W. Kleinig — Cover

Wonderfully Made by John W. Kleinig — Cover body christ mixed sketches wonderfully made christian book theology human body leonardo da vinci spread cover book
Had the honor of designing this title for John W. Kleinig & Lexham Press —Wonderfully Made: A Protestant Theology of the Body.

Featuring sketches of the human anatomy from Leonardo da Vinci.

Note: Pixels are displaying soft for some reason. Click to view full screen for the crisp image.

Senior Designer at Faithlife / Logos Bible Software
