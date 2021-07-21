CANAAN

Beautiful flower

CANAAN
CANAAN
  • Save
Beautiful flower sketch
Download color palette

Flower is the reproductive organ of angiosperms (Angiospermae, also known as flowering plants or flowering plants). Its biological function is to combine male sperm cells and female egg cells to produce seeds. The process begins with pollination, followed by fertilization, which forms seeds and spreads them.
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN

View all tags
Posted on Jul 21, 2021
CANAAN
CANAAN

More by CANAAN

View profile
    • Like