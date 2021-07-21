Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food Talks - Hand lettering logo

Food Talks - Hand lettering logo hand lettering identity clean logo lettering graphic design
First hand lettering logo I’ve ever done.
This is a throw back to 2018 when I was starting side projects every month, this time was a podcast on food in America as immigrants 🇲🇽 🇺🇸

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
