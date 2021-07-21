Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Story behind the 3dArt Food

Story behind the 3dArt Food
Dreaming about cooking is a good feeling but as a 3d artist it looks crazy

First, peel the sphere using a bool tool, I find that the sphere type object bool is best. Use a bool difference to cut away any areas that do not look like a mushroom.

and cut cylinder untile it look like beans

Rough cut on the cube in different angles so its look like meat

And curve object and extrude so its look like a leaf

add one low poly cube and scale it to look like rice

Get cylinder and scale its size to looks like a plate

Finally, add rice first and other using a particle system to the plate

voilà

Thanks and enjoy the food ...

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
