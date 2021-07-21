Story behind the 3dArt Food

Trending designs to inspire you
Dreaming about cooking is a good feeling but as a 3d artist it looks crazy
First, peel the sphere using a bool tool, I find that the sphere type object bool is best. Use a bool difference to cut away any areas that do not look like a mushroom.
and cut cylinder untile it look like beans
Rough cut on the cube in different angles so its look like meat
And curve object and extrude so its look like a leaf
add one low poly cube and scale it to look like rice
Get cylinder and scale its size to looks like a plate
Finally, add rice first and other using a particle system to the plate
voilà
Thanks and enjoy the food ...