Beauty Brand - Branding and Identity

Beauty Brand - Branding and Identity monogram logo identity branding
Beauty Brand - Branding and Identity monogram logo identity branding
Beauty Brand - Branding and Identity monogram logo identity branding
  1. enigma-monogram-01.png
  2. enigma-monogram-02.png
  3. enigma-monogram-03.png

A brand exploration for the Enigma beauty brand. Worked on an identity that exudes prestige and mystery.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Frictionless, beautiful design for B2B marketing teams
