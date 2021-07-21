Capsta app UI concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello Everyone.
Initial idea behind this app concept it nowadays it's very hard sometimes to find out the right concept for our pictures so here you can upload your picture and people will suggest perfect captions for it.
I would be highly grateful if you guys can share your thoughts.
Don't forget to press "L" if you like it.
Software used: Figma
Font-family: Poppins
Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com