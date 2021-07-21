Jay

Capsta app UI concept

Jay
Jay
  • Save
Capsta app UI concept design mobile appui homescreen splash ux mobile ui application mobile app uiux uidesigner minimal
Download color palette

Hello Everyone.

Initial idea behind this app concept it nowadays it's very hard sometimes to find out the right concept for our pictures so here you can upload your picture and people will suggest perfect captions for it.

I would be highly grateful if you guys can share your thoughts.

Don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Software used: Figma
Font-family: Poppins

Contact me for any queries:
Jashpatel666@gmail.com

Jay
Jay

More by Jay

View profile
    • Like