I adore you/I love you

Made this for a special someone.

Using colors inspired by the Armenian apricot and sky blue. Decorated with a national flower (chamomile) that grows in fields on the Armenian countryside.

The lettering is 2 words interwoven with each other. Thought a modern serif font with curves and funky tails along with an elaborate script font work nicely together.

This is not the original L in the script font - even in the CAPS version, it looked more like a lower case L. To make it more eligible, I tweaked it to take the shape of a traditional capital script L. There are a few extra curves throughout the script font that I added to help evenly intertwine throughout the ADORE font.