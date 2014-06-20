kieran evans

2014 IC Masters Logo Mark

kieran evans
kieran evans
  • Save
2014 IC Masters Logo Mark branding golf intuitive company design scoreboard illustration logo
Download color palette

Announcing The 2014 IC Masters Golden Tee Golf Tournament. 15 esteemed members of the Intuitive Company family, all armed with thumbs and delusions of grandeur, will battle their way through four rounds of intense golf and competition. Follow along on our custom leaderboard here: http://t.co/wDUVx57DUT

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
kieran evans
kieran evans
Design / Direction

More by kieran evans

View profile
    • Like