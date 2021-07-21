Trending designs to inspire you
Web design for InVisible Machine - 2018 End of Year Show, a curated exhibition featuring media art works and research demos from the Media Arts and Technology program.
// Show Website: https://show.mat.ucsb.edu/2018
// Show Highlights: www.mat.ucsb.edu/eoys2018/