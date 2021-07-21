Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oscilla

Oscilla generative art vector synthesis audio-visual installation interactive art
Oscilla is an interactive audio-visual installation by Xindi Kang and Rodney Duplessis. The photo shows a pair of father and daughter interacting with Oscilla at the Museum of Sensory and Movement Experiences in Santa Barbara

