OxyRain music app / Information architecture / UX

There's a small private electronic music label. They don't have a site yet, but we're working on a modern application, where both artists and listeners will find something for them. Artists will be able to upload demos and see current earnings. Listeners, listen to favorite tracks from our label, obviously, but also read relevant news and see events. Information Architecture is the base for us to see what content would need to be set up there. Work in progress :)