Replication of Central perk in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Notes__The Chester sofa is the main attraction of the hall. I have done few changes to the original Central perk. Like the tile. Original Central perk has red ceramic tile. Instead of that I gave patterned tile and it goes well with the theme. I gave black marble texture to the coffee cups. It adds contrast to the orange wall background. And the addition of wooden drawer in the serving area. Vintage look is incomplete without wooden storage spaces.

Modeled and rendered in Blender.

