Carnival App UI Screens

Some more screens of the carnival app. This shows part of the onboarding flow, main dashboard, and individual screen flow.
The carnival app is the world's first content curator focused on entertaining people specifically for their workouts 🍿
Download and try it for yourself here: www.getcarnival.app.
----------
Want to work together? hit me up here or at www.aadilkhan.com for product design and UX research 🤙