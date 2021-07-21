Design Buffs

Legal Platform for Startups - Logo and Monogram

Legal Platform for Startups - Logo and Monogram icon monogram logo identity branding
  1. solon-01.png
  2. solon-02.png
  3. solon-03.png

A dynamic monogram and icon for the branding and identity of a legal platform that helps startups figure out paperwork more easily.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
