Brand Logo's "Robot"

Brand Logo's "Robot"
logo for the brand name "Robot", I created this logo based on a personal project that I poured in the form of changing the name from "Robot" by creating an icon shaped like a robot #BrandLogo

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
