Vietnamese Food Ordering Website Concept

Hi everyone ☀️☀️☀️,
Long time no post design on dribbble. Today I come back and send you a design concept for a website to order Vietnamese food. Hope to receive love from everyone. 🍜🍜
Cool Animation by @thach le - My homie.