Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kaixa

Vietnamese Food Ordering Website Concept

Kaixa
Kaixa
Hire Me
  • Save
Vietnamese Food Ordering Website Concept kaixapham typography ui ux design inteface product noodle orders creative vietnamese food ux branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Vietnamese Food Ordering Website Concept kaixapham typography ui ux design inteface product noodle orders creative vietnamese food ux branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Vietnamese Food Ordering Website Concept kaixapham typography ui ux design inteface product noodle orders creative vietnamese food ux branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette
  1. ATVN motion 2.mp4
  2. Slide_2.png
  3. Slide_1.png
  4. Slide_3.png

__
Hi everyone ☀️☀️☀️,
Long time no post design on dribbble. Today I come back and send you a design concept for a website to order Vietnamese food. Hope to receive love from everyone. 🍜🍜

__
Cool Animation by @thach le - My homie.

Kaixa
Kaixa
Eyes up!
Hire Me

More by Kaixa

View profile
    • Like