Wear your fashion sense like art!! "Summer 2021 Collection Artsy Version Pt. 1" brings you two new clothing styles for your creative fashion. The first design is a white shirt with plastic fabric cuff sleeves and blue/pink vibrant skirt. The second design is a round collar black asymmetric coat with long sleeves and beaded rose on the sleeves together with coat pants. The illustration file is available in both PNG and PDF format with detailed high resolution design, front and back view of each garment.