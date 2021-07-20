Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wear your fashion sense like art!! "Summer 2021 Collection Artsy Version Pt. 1" brings you two new clothing styles for your creative fashion. The first design is a white shirt with plastic fabric cuff sleeves and blue/pink vibrant skirt. The second design is a round collar black asymmetric coat with long sleeves and beaded rose on the sleeves together with coat pants. The illustration file is available in both PNG and PDF format with detailed high resolution design, front and back view of each garment.