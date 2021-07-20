Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Qudsia Tahir

Summer 2021 Collection Artsy Version Pt. 1

Summer 2021 Collection Artsy Version Pt. 1 sketch artwork art digital illustration digital art illustration
Wear your fashion sense like art!! "Summer 2021 Collection Artsy Version Pt. 1" brings you two new clothing styles for your creative fashion. The first design is a white shirt with plastic fabric cuff sleeves and blue/pink vibrant skirt. The second design is a round collar black asymmetric coat with long sleeves and beaded rose on the sleeves together with coat pants. The illustration file is available in both PNG and PDF format with detailed high resolution design, front and back view of each garment.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
