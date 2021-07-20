Study Timer App UI Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello!
In this project, I tackled on a project for an app that provides study timers, statistics, and white noise to help users make studying as easy and efficent as possible! A particular challenge I faced during this design process was the need for a simple background in dark mode that utilizes vector artworks in an inobtrusive yet pleasant way.
I hope you guys liked this redesign, please leave any feedback in the comments!
@Srujan#5623