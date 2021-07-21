Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Andika Wiraputra
One Week Wonders

Travigo - Travel Dashboard ✈️

Andika Wiraputra
One Week Wonders
Andika Wiraputra for One Week Wonders
Hire Us
  • Save
Travigo - Travel Dashboard ✈️ dashboard ui ui agency flight app travel agency vacation travelling web design uiux travel dashboard travel app website trip adventure destination booking app explore travel booking travel dashboard
Travigo - Travel Dashboard ✈️ dashboard ui ui agency flight app travel agency vacation travelling web design uiux travel dashboard travel app website trip adventure destination booking app explore travel booking travel dashboard
Travigo - Travel Dashboard ✈️ dashboard ui ui agency flight app travel agency vacation travelling web design uiux travel dashboard travel app website trip adventure destination booking app explore travel booking travel dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Travel Dashboard 1.png
  2. Travel Dashboard 2.png
  3. Travel Dashboard 3.png

Hi Guys 🖐,

This is my Exploration for Travel Dashboard. How about you ?

Let me know your Awesome Feedback
Dont forget to Like❤ it :)
Thankyou !!

Illustration by : Freepik
----------------
Make your project more awesome!
Connect with us : owwstudio@gmail.com

Instagram | Behance | Shop at UI8

One Week Wonders
One Week Wonders
Agency with incredible design and development expertise
Hire Us

More by One Week Wonders

View profile
    • Like