Cristaloak – a rough monoline script font

Introducing Cristaloak – a rough monoline script font. This font has a rough shape in the body of the font, different from monoline fonts in general. The rough shape of this font will make the retro/vintage feel more visible.
Cristaloak is perfect for vintage design, badge, logos, t-shirt, poster, branding, packaging, signage, book cover and so much more!

Come with opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :
– Cristaloak otf
– Cristaloak ttf
– Cristaloak woff

Comes with feature :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate & Ligature
– Numerals And Punctuations
– Easy To Install
– PUA-Encoded
– Multilanguage Support.

The preview mock-up, element, shadow, image or graphic stock is not included in the download file. It’s only for presentation purpose.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

PutraCetol Design Studio

https://putracetol.com/product/cristaloak/

