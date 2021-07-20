Introducing Cristaloak – a rough monoline script font. This font has a rough shape in the body of the font, different from monoline fonts in general. The rough shape of this font will make the retro/vintage feel more visible.

Cristaloak is perfect for vintage design, badge, logos, t-shirt, poster, branding, packaging, signage, book cover and so much more!

Come with opentype feature with a lot of alternates, its help you to make great lettering. This font is also support multi language.

In Zip Package :

– Cristaloak otf

– Cristaloak ttf

– Cristaloak woff

Comes with feature :

– Uppercase

– Lowercase

– Alternate & Ligature

– Numerals And Punctuations

– Easy To Install

– PUA-Encoded

– Multilanguage Support.

The preview mock-up, element, shadow, image or graphic stock is not included in the download file. It’s only for presentation purpose.

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a message.

