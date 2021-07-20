Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Logo: Metawork Game Studios

Logo: Metawork Game Studios clever logo studio game typography clean custom logo vector logo illustration design
For a game development company, the logo should be playful, clever and tech-looking. The letter M and W were cleverly drawn into the logo creating a resemblance to a game controller. For keeping it simple and great with a gaming vibe, the shades of grey were the only color used for the design.

