Nike Website Redesign

Hello!

In this project, I've redesigned the user interface for the Nike Website from the ground up, making it more pleasant to the eye while also making the site easier to use for the user by presenting important information with different weights and text sizes, and condensing shoe sizes and product images into handy toolbars.

I hope you guys liked this redesign, please leave any feedback in the comments!

Press L to show me some love.

Available for Commissions, find me on Discord!

@Srujan#5623