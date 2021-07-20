Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nike Website Redesign

In this project, I've redesigned the user interface for the Nike Website from the ground up, making it more pleasant to the eye while also making the site easier to use for the user by presenting important information with different weights and text sizes, and condensing shoe sizes and product images into handy toolbars.

I hope you guys liked this redesign, please leave any feedback in the comments!

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
