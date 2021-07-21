Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Telehealth Service - UI/UX

Creating an early stage design concept for a Telehealth service to better help connect doctors to patients all around the world who need their services most.

👋 Design Buffs helps get amazing designs in the hands of marketing & creative teams without breaking the bank. Email us at hello@designbuffs.com

Posted on Jul 21, 2021
