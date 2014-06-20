Phalen Reed

UV Salty Watermelon Margarita

Phalen Reed
Phalen Reed
  • Save
UV Salty Watermelon Margarita summer uv uv vodka salty watermelon margarita label ready to drink cocktail pre-made label design watermelon glass
Download color palette

Newest flavor added to the UV Vodka Ready to Drink line. First flavor in the new label. Additional flavors rolling out soon.

http://www.uvvodka.com/products/salty-watermelon-margarita

Phalen Reed
Phalen Reed
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Phalen Reed

View profile
    • Like