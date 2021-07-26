White Rabbit

Green Mountain Logo for a Forestry Management Company

Green Mountain Logo for a Forestry Management Company green branding branding stationery design logo design mountain logo tree logo green logo green
Download color palette
  1. forestry-company-green-logo.jpg
  2. forestry-company-stationery.jpg

We designed a logo for Mount Pacific Group to symbolise connection with forestry management. We enhanced the 'M' icon with trees in an upward motion to portray Mount Maunganui, a significant location of where the company started.

