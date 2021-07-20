3 Mobile Game Concept (Exercise)

Trending designs to inspire you
My first game concept <3
It's about a cook who has to take five different ingredients to do a recipe, he should confront chickens to get their eggs.
Each phase is a different recipe, and if he catch all the necessary ingredients he become a 5 stars chef.
I'm still working in animations and game interface, more shots will become soon. ;)