Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thais Galvani

#3 Mobile Game Concept (Exercise)

Thais Galvani
Thais Galvani
  • Save
#3 Mobile Game Concept (Exercise) food illustration flat illustration vector game concept game design design ui illustration game illustration game background gui game
Download color palette

My first game concept <3

It's about a cook who has to take five different ingredients to do a recipe, he should confront chickens to get their eggs.

Each phase is a different recipe, and if he catch all the necessary ingredients he become a 5 stars chef.

I'm still working in animations and game interface, more shots will become soon. ;)

Thais Galvani
Thais Galvani

More by Thais Galvani

View profile
    • Like