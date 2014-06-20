The Hub Artist Managment

Sania Dsilva

The HUB logo was made for an event company who managed stage artist and bands to perform across India. The Grunge look and a tree symbol in negative space to show that they could bring all famous artist under one fold /branch of similar liking and taste to enrich and grow.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
