Emma Eshler

Language Learning App | Daily UI Challenge 005

Emma Eshler
Emma Eshler
Language Learning App | Daily UI Challenge 005
Hi Friends! 👋

Day Five of my explorations! I like this style a lot more than the previous days. What I'm showing here is two onboarding screens for a language learning app idea.

Feel free to give me some feedback.
Emma Eshler
Emma Eshler

