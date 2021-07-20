Rishad Amarkhel
State of Healthcare Report

I recently designed a report called "State of Healthcare" based on a recent survey we did on health care workers. There are some sad but significant learnings in this report. It also got featured on CNBC Make it. Check it out here:
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/05/31/covid-is-driving-an-exodus-among-health-care-workers.html

The first transparent healthcare jobs marketplace.
