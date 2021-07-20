Alhamdana Adhitya

Recipes Mobile App

Alhamdana Adhitya
Alhamdana Adhitya
  • Save
Recipes Mobile App minimal flat graphic design app ux vector ui design
Download color palette

Hi Folks!

Today I explored the recipes app, what do you think about this?
Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Enjoy!

Thanks

Available for a new design project
Let's Talk:
alhamdanadhitya@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Alhamdana Adhitya
Alhamdana Adhitya

More by Alhamdana Adhitya

View profile
    • Like