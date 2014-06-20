JR Harrell

Repeating Calendar Entry UI

JR Harrell
JR Harrell
  • Save
Repeating Calendar Entry UI calendar repeating calendar calendar range
Download color palette

Quick, simple way to manage repeating calendar entries in a responsive web app.

Designed to manage time on an hourly, daily and weekly basis.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
JR Harrell
JR Harrell
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by JR Harrell

View profile
    • Like