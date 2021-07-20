Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rishad Amarkhel
Vivian Health

Hero Stickers

Rishad Amarkhel
Vivian Health
Rishad Amarkhel for Vivian Health
What better way to test your new brand colors and typefaces than stickers?
We made some rad stickers for our healthcare professionals, aka "Heroes," to cheer them up in these tough times! I really enjoyed working on this little project. Let us know what you think!

Vivian Health
Vivian Health
The first transparent healthcare jobs marketplace.
