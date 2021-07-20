Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
NFT Card Exploration

NFT Card Exploration 3d transforms auto-animate animation adobe xd crypto card card animation animated card nft card nft
If there's one thing I love doing, it's pushing design applications to their limits. My latest challenge was to design and animate an NFT card using Adobe XD, using 3D Transforms to add depth to the inner portion.

