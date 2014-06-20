WIll H McMahan

Momentum Search Los Angeles

WIll H McMahan
WIll H McMahan
Hire Me
  • Save
Momentum Search Los Angeles vector illustration animal typography
Download color palette

A promotional illustration for a client earlier this year.
Made in illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 20, 2014
WIll H McMahan
WIll H McMahan
Product designer, developer & illustrator
Hire Me

More by WIll H McMahan

View profile
    • Like