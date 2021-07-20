Good for Sale
Maisy Leigh

Minimal, Cozy & Pastel iPhone Home Screen Setup & Icon Pack

Maisy Leigh
Maisy Leigh
  • Save
Minimal, Cozy & Pastel iPhone Home Screen Setup & Icon Pack iphone home screen iphone setup pastel icons aesthetic icons minimal icons home screen setup ios14 home screen setup ios14 icons ios icons icons
Minimal, Cozy & Pastel iPhone Home Screen Setup & Icon Pack iphone home screen iphone setup pastel icons aesthetic icons minimal icons home screen setup ios14 home screen setup ios14 icons ios icons icons
Minimal, Cozy & Pastel iPhone Home Screen Setup & Icon Pack iphone home screen iphone setup pastel icons aesthetic icons minimal icons home screen setup ios14 home screen setup ios14 icons ios icons icons
Download color palette
  1. WhatsOnMyIPhoneZoom2_x5m5zn.mp4
  2. il_794xN.3043491821_d2ze.jpg
  3. il_794xN.3127215722_lfjr.jpg
  4. il_794xN.3127215774_80xz.jpg

130+ Icons • FREE App Icon Requests & LIFETIME Updates! | Minimal Pastel iOS App Icon Pack

Price
$9.99
Buy now
Available on Etsy
Good for sale
130+ Icons • FREE App Icon Requests & LIFETIME Updates! | Minimal Pastel iOS App Icon Pack
$9.99
Buy now

What's on my iPhone 12 Pro Max with iOS 15. A minimal, cozy and pastel aesthetic iOS setup for a more focused and calming digital experience. (Using my custom made app icons, widgets, and my custom wallpapers)

When designing the layout and aesthetic of my iPhone home screen, I prioritized and kept one thing in mind. DIGITAL MINIMALISM. which is using technology with more intention and purpose, and choosing a focused life, in an increasingly noisy world. With that in mind, I designed a minimal, pastel app icon set, with matching wallpapers - that made me feel relaxed, warm, and cozy.

Using my phone lately has left me feeling more refreshed - rather than overwhelmed by the business in life.

https://youtu.be/Fv7qq8im8yg
https://www.etsy.com/listing/996663491/130-icons-free-app-icon-requests?ref=shop_home_feat_1

Maisy Leigh
Maisy Leigh
Content Creator, Designer, & Frontend Engineer.

More by Maisy Leigh

View profile
    • Like