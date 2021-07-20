Minimal, Cozy & Pastel iPhone Home Screen Setup & Icon Pack

Trending designs to inspire you
What's on my iPhone 12 Pro Max with iOS 15. A minimal, cozy and pastel aesthetic iOS setup for a more focused and calming digital experience. (Using my custom made app icons, widgets, and my custom wallpapers)
When designing the layout and aesthetic of my iPhone home screen, I prioritized and kept one thing in mind. DIGITAL MINIMALISM. which is using technology with more intention and purpose, and choosing a focused life, in an increasingly noisy world. With that in mind, I designed a minimal, pastel app icon set, with matching wallpapers - that made me feel relaxed, warm, and cozy.
Using my phone lately has left me feeling more refreshed - rather than overwhelmed by the business in life.
https://youtu.be/Fv7qq8im8yg
https://www.etsy.com/listing/996663491/130-icons-free-app-icon-requests?ref=shop_home_feat_1
