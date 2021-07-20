Leigh Ann Harold

XR30 Logo Concept (unused)

XR30 Logo Concept (unused)
An unused concept for Crossroads Church 30th Anniversary, branded as XR30. City and bridge are elements in the city of Pittsburgh, where the church is located. The three converging lines in the 30 represent the three rivers that come together in the city.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
