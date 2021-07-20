XR30 Logo Concept (unused)

Trending designs to inspire you
An unused concept for Crossroads Church 30th Anniversary, branded as XR30. City and bridge are elements in the city of Pittsburgh, where the church is located. The three converging lines in the 30 represent the three rivers that come together in the city.