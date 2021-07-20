Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
XR30: Crossroads Church 30th Anniversary Badge

XR30: Crossroads Church 30th Anniversary Badge pittsburgh church logo badge logo branding
Different badge color options for Crossroads Church 30th anniversary, branded as XR30. Center element is the church's current logo and city elements are buildings and a bridge in Pittsburgh, where the church is located.

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
