Error message, 404

#DailyUI:008 #DailyUI
Hi everyone! The task was to create a user-friendly 404 error message. The design is made for a game app, thats why you see the space persona here and interesting gamification colors.
The text explains why an error has occured and has a tip what to do next.
What do you think of it?