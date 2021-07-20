Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Error message, 404

Error message, 404
#DailyUI:008 #DailyUI

Hi everyone! The task was to create a user-friendly 404 error message. The design is made for a game app, thats why you see the space persona here and interesting gamification colors.

The text explains why an error has occured and has a tip what to do next.

What do you think of it?

