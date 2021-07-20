Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Black & White Character Illustrations

Black & White Character Illustrations profile avatar female male woman man web and app ui ui character flat character vector illustration svg illustration 2d asset line drawing black and white cartoon human vector character design character illustration vector
Set of 8 unique human character vector illustrations for web and app UI design.
Character pack features:
* Original black & white character design
* Versatile illustrations that can suit different contents
* Customisable colours
* 100% scalable
* Available as high res PNG & SVG files exclusively at Iconscout

