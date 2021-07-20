Black & White Character Illustrations

Trending designs to inspire you
Set of 8 unique human character vector illustrations for web and app UI design.
Character pack features:
* Original black & white character design
* Versatile illustrations that can suit different contents
* Customisable colours
* 100% scalable
* Available as high res PNG & SVG files exclusively at Iconscout