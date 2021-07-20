easylogic

Fantastic Web Design Tool - EasyLogic Studio

gradient svg css html5 design editor ui
We are changing the structure to make the design editor usable in multiple areas.

full version : https://editor-core.easylogic.studio
embed version : https://editor-core.easylogic.studio/embed.html
canvas version : https://editor-core.easylogic.studio/canvas.html
player version : https://editor-core.easylogic.studio/player.html

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
