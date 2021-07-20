Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Novaya Design

Cute kids textile vector seamless repeat pattern

Novaya Design
Novaya Design
  • Save
Cute kids textile vector seamless repeat pattern kids fashion vector pattern freelancer graphic design seamless pattern cute kids pattern floral pattern flower butterfly illustration vector pattern designer abstract fiverr textile pattern repeat pattern
Download color palette

Abstract cute flowers and butterflies pattern design for kids textile brand.

Hi! I’m a freelance textile pattern designer seeking a new opportunity.
I have experience designing repeat patterns for any textile and product line.

I’m in Fiverr (novaya371)

Have an awesome day and get in touch if you need my services. I will be happy to help you.

Fiverr gig link :
https://www.fiverr.com/share/w3gmo8

Novaya Design
Novaya Design

More by Novaya Design

View profile
    • Like