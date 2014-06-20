Doug Kinnison

Tipsy ~WIP

gif framerjs photoshop html5 mobile
This is a small web app I'm planning to release next week for HTML5 and mobile browsers. I might do a version in Unity3D as well. I'll be sure to link the final as soon as it's up.

Posted on Jun 20, 2014
