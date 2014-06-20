Tipsy ~WIP

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
This is a small web app I'm planning to release next week for HTML5 and mobile browsers. I might do a version in Unity3D as well. I'll be sure to link the final as soon as it's up.