Commence Studio

Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding

Commence Studio
Commence Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding monogram logo seagull brand strategy graphic design reno lighthouse mascot new york school branding rebrand branding
Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding monogram logo seagull brand strategy graphic design reno lighthouse mascot new york school branding rebrand branding
Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding monogram logo seagull brand strategy graphic design reno lighthouse mascot new york school branding rebrand branding
Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding monogram logo seagull brand strategy graphic design reno lighthouse mascot new york school branding rebrand branding
Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding monogram logo seagull brand strategy graphic design reno lighthouse mascot new york school branding rebrand branding
Pharos Academy - Identity & Branding monogram logo seagull brand strategy graphic design reno lighthouse mascot new york school branding rebrand branding
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble_01.png
  2. Dribbble_02.gif
  3. Dribbble_03.png
  4. Dribbble_04.png
  5. Dribbble_05.gif
  6. Dribbble_06.png

Identity and Branding for Pharos Academy

The primary goal of this project was to support a charter school located in the Bronx, NY through the exit of their parent company while building a new brand that still retains their original culture and ehtos.

Formerly known as the Bronx Lighthouse Charter school, please allow us to introduce, Pharos Academy.

Become a partner at www.commence.studio
Instagram | @commence.studio

Commence Studio
Commence Studio
Helping brands begin, rise, & renew
Hire Us

More by Commence Studio

View profile
    • Like