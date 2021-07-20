Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Oleg Ostrikov

Daily UI #005 | App icon

Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov
Daily UI #005 | App icon daily ui 005 illustration icon design icon figma design mobile app icon 005 daily ui
Hi Dribbblers!
Daily UI #005 App icon. Each new shot I will use a random palette of colors. Thanks to #InColorBalance for palette №2094 for this shot. Feel free to leave feedback! Follow me and press "L"

Oleg Ostrikov
Oleg Ostrikov

