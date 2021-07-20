Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Emmanuel Moses

LOFT - Game app

Emmanuel Moses
Emmanuel Moses
  • Save
LOFT - Game app graphic design design illustration ux ui
Download color palette

LOFT is an app that contains several video games. You can watch a video on how to play a particular game if you are new to that game, select a particular category of game you want, have fun with many people online with any game.

All feedbacks and comments are highly welcome.

we can talk through
lekanmoses2017@gmail.com.
@llekann on twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 20, 2021
Emmanuel Moses
Emmanuel Moses

More by Emmanuel Moses

View profile
    • Like