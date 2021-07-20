Website Design Quote Calculator (Web Application)

Are you interested in creating a website but you don't know how much it's going to cost? Use this tool to get an estimate on your next website project.

All you have to do is answer the questions below by pressing on one of the options available and the application will auto produce an estimate.

How many pages?

Options: 1 - 5, 5 - 10, +10

Level of Design?

Options: Minimal, Template, Full Custom

Responsive Design?

Options: Minimum, Fully Adaptive

eCommerce Items?

Options: 0, 1 - 5, 5 - 10, +10

A little about this project!

I made this website design quote calculator to help people get a better understanding of what goes into a website.

Use This Application Here