DocJo - Online medicine

DocJo - Online medicine healthcare web app design uiux webdesign responsive design figma ux ui
DocJo is a unique platform that gathers everything to do with parenting all in one place.

As part of the design, were created low-fidelity and high-fidelity wireframes for desktop and mobile, user flows, and clickable prototype

Posted on Jul 20, 2021
