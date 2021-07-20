Payment Dashboard

Hey Dribbblers 🏀,

Here is a payment web app that was designed to enable a merchant to make payment from both card and wallet .

Feedback helps me improve and grow,

We’re keen to hear your thoughts!

Download lInk Below

https://www.figma.com/community/file/999253012426469645/Awesome-UI---Dashboard-(Payment)-Version-1

Don’t forget to ❤️ press “L” to support the shot