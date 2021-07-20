Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adewole Ampitan

Payment Dashboard

Payment Dashboard transaction wallet card financial web designs web app web landing page fintech ui inspiration figma design dashboard
Hey Dribbblers 🏀,
Here is a payment web app that was designed to enable a merchant to make payment from both card and wallet .

Download lInk Below
https://www.figma.com/community/file/999253012426469645/Awesome-UI---Dashboard-(Payment)-Version-1

Adewole Ampitan
Adewole Ampitan

