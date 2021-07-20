Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Antoni Kisku

Chef Food - LOGO

Antoni Kisku
Antoni Kisku
  • Save
Chef Food - LOGO vector chef food chef logo restaurant logo vector logo simple logo minimalist logo logo illustration graphixvai graphic design flat logo design branding identity design branding
Download color palette

Chef food logo represents chef loves to make yummy food. When the client shares his ideas with me.
I decided to make a mascot logo design but that will be simple clean and smooth. And the final output is it.

Antoni Kisku
Antoni Kisku

More by Antoni Kisku

View profile
    • Like