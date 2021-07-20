Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Davis Uche

The Rising Sun (Sterling Nigeria)

after effects motion graphics simplelogo animation branding illustration logo
A short logo animation I made showing an upward trajectory launch once you're within the circle of Sterling Bank Plc

Hope everyone is having a great week. Cheers 🥂
Be safe...

